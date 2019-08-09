Crux Releases New Cross Traffic Camera System with 210 Degree Viewing Angle

CHATSWORTH, CA (08.09.2019) – CRUX has released the CTC-210, a new Cross Traffic Camera System- Front or Backup Camera with 210 Degree Viewing Angle.

The CTC-210 can be used as a backup camera or as a front camera with wide angle cross traffic viewing. The wide angle viewing aids when backing up and the driver has limited view of what’s on the left or right of the vehicle.

Key Features:

– For use as a front OR backup camera

– Wide angle lens for cross traffic viewing

– With parking guide lines (Can be toggled on/off)

– Horizontal flip image feature for front camera use.

– Top or lip mount

The CTC-210 has universal vehicle compatibility.

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

