Audiomobile Expands East

LAS VEGAS, NV (08.09.2019) – Audiomobile has recently added a second, Eastern regional distribution warehouse, in Nashville TN. The new location complements the existing one in New Jersey. Both of these operations are strategically located, to provide 1-2-day delivery to 90% of the Continental US.

Audiomobile is uniquely positioned to provide the upscale, 12 Volt Specialty retailer segment with truly exceptional, high-performance, reduced form factor, relevant solutions. These truly unique products offer retailers protection from the ever increasing Internet pricing-pressures, who are seeking high-quality brands focused on delivering the rare combination of relevant solutions, combined with strong value and superb reliability, at competitive price-points.

Audiomobile will also return to Knowledgefest in Dallas, and debut several new models, including their first high-power “Exact” series of subwoofers, as well as additional models of their unique “SoloPass” line of prefab, low-profile, enclosures, which have been specifically engineered to work with their formidable subwoofers, as well as designed and optimized to work with their unique, proprietary, pre-tuned, “MCAR” (Modular Coupled Acoustic Radiator) transducers.

Invitation info and details can be found at Facebook.com/Audiomobileusa. Retailers who are interested in learning more about this opportunity are welcome to call Audiomobile at (310) 941-2171, or to contact the company at matto@audiomobile.net, to schedule a meeting during the show.

Visit audiomobile.net for more.

