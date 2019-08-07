Mike Ventura Named National Sales Manager for SounDigital and Ground Zero

DAVIE, FL (08.08.2019) – Sound Digital USA has announced the appointment of Mike Ventura as National Sales Manager for SounDigital and Ground Zero for the US and Canadian market. With over 20 years of experience navigating the world of 12 volt electronics, he spent a portion of that time in retail before moving to the rep side of the business. For the last eight years he was working as a Division Manager for a large manufacturer in the 12 volt category.

Mike Ventura, National Sales Manager for SounDigital and Ground Zero

“I believe he will be a great asset for us, and will be working closely with our rep community to grow the US market and strengthen our current partnerships” said Diogo Iancaconi CEO of SounDigital USA.

“This is a very exciting time for SounDigital and Ground Zero” stated Ventura. “SounDigital is recognized as a high quality provider of amps and speakers. They have established their market organically in the US Market and I am excited to be a part of this next phase of growth.”

Always innovating and searching for new technologies, SounDigital has earned its share of the market in a small period of time and has become well-known to demanding professionals of this segment. The brand’s products can be found in over 40 countries around the globe. Innovation is part of SounDigital’s DNA. The continuous search for new technologies, the creation of products with high power and quality, are additive factors for the company’s growth.

SounDigital and Ground Zero will be on display at Knowledge Fest in Dallas. They also will be hosting training. SounDigital on Saturday the 10th at 4:45 and Ground Zero on Sunday the 11th at 3:30.

Mike Ventura can be reached at Mike@SounDigital.com

Visit soundigitalusa.com and Ground-Zero-Audio.com for more.

