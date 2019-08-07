KICKER Was “Livin’ Loud” at Outlaw Armageddon 2019

STILLWATER, OK (08.08.2019) – KICKER’s XRV (Xtreme Recreational Vehicle) big rig was a magnet for attendees at the Outlaw Armageddon in Noble OK…a mere 90 miles down the road from Kicker’s World HQ in Stillwater. More than 300 of the fastest street cars in the country roared down the track the weekend of August 2nd and 3rd at the Outlaw Armageddon no-prep drag race at Thunder Valley Raceway Park.

The Kicker XRV was front and center at the Thunder Valley Raceway Park.

KICKER-equipped vehicles from Street Outlaws’ Ryan Martin (driver of the Fireball Camaro), DDR Concepts, Chuck Seitsinger and Chris Bales of Bales Performance were in the booth near the rig, along with a custom side-by-side loaded with audio gear by KICKER and SSV Works. The XRV itself featured a rolling showroom of hands-on KICKER gear that consumers checked out.

Chuck Seitsinger Racing’s demo grabbed attention.

Kicker’s Social Media Specialist Bill Braun was on site to handle the social media outreach for the event. Kicker has 188,000 followers on Instagram alone. Braun related to 12volt News. “Attendees at events like this really have a lot to see and enjoy. The roar of cars going down the track, the super race cars and demos vehicles, plus the Kicker XRV, provides a lot for consumers to enjoy. The volume level in the showroom inside the XRV is even louder that the cars headed down the track. The Outlaw Armageddon was a terrific weekend for all who attended.”

This classic from Bales’ Racing was a favorite.

Billed as the largest race of its kind, more than 12,000 spectators attended the event last year and even more attended this year’s event. Total prizes of $100,000 were at stake in five different classes, with several members of Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws and Street Outlaws on site.

In addition to Martin, racing celebrities such as Daddy Dave, Big Chief, Murder Nova, Deathtrap, Jeff Lutz, Dominator, Farmtruck and AZN, Birdman and many more were on the schedule, raced and signed autographs during one of the loudest shows of the year.

For race details visit www.outlawarmageddon.com.

Visit kicker.com for more.

