Trends Electronics Appoints New Director of Sales

BURNABY, BC (08.07.2019) – Trends Electronics International has announced the appointment of Derek Collier as the National Director of Sales.

Derek, on the right, is welcomed by Grant at Trends’ HQ in Burnaby, BC.

Derek is well known across the retail electronics industry. Most recently he was the VP of Sales with Mitek Canada looking after all of their operations north of the border. He brings his 30 years of experience to the Trends Team with extensive experience from Audio Video Unlimited (Chief Operating Officer), A&B Sound (VP of Purchasing & Marketing), Best Buy & Future Shop. As the new leader of our Sales Team, he will help us to continue growing and provide our “Best in Class” level of dealer support across the country.

“Trends is very proud to have Derek lead our sales team. He is a perfect fit in terms of personality, and culturally is a very strong addition to the new team dynamic at Trends. His leadership skills, knowledge and his extensive industry background make him the perfect choice to help integrate our new growth strategy”, stated CEO Grant Daoust.

Derek officially joined Trends on July 29th 2019. If you would like to reach out to welcome him to our team, he can be reached at 604-220-4883 or by email: DerekC@TrendsInc.com. Feel free to also reach out to him if you have any questions about our exciting new developments or contact your rep to find out when he will next be in your area.

Trends Electronics International is a specialty distributor of “Best in Class, Best in Service” Residential, Commercial, and Mobile/Marine products in Canada. This year marks 29 years of providing support and distribution of superior audio solutions to our valued clients. We look forward to celebrating another very successful year with all of our partners

Visit trendsinc.com for more.

