New SiriusXM Integrated Satellite Radio Solutions for 2020 Hyundai Models

ENGLEWOOD, CO (08.07.2019) – VAIS Technology has released new satellite radio integrated solutions specifically designed for 2020 Hyundai, Palisade, Veloster, Santa Fe and Elantra. This solution allows owners of these 2020 models to add SiriusXM satellite radio to their existing factory stereo, without compromising functionality.

Dennis Hopper, VAIS Technology EVP, shows a new SiriusXM Integrated Satellite Radio Solution for 2020 Hyundai models.

“Since 2003, VAIS Technology have been developing satellite radio adapters for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners,” Dennis Hopper, EVP, says. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, many new OEM vehicles still don’t come equipped from the factory with satellite tuners. For 2020 several more OEM’s have removed satellite tuners from their platforms. Over the last few years Hyundai, Kia, Jeep, GMC and Chevrolet have removed satellite tuners from their base model vehicles. VAIS Technology develops simple, easy to install integrated solutions that add satellite radio, but preserve factory functions.”

“GSR” Series Integrated Satellite Radio Solution

The new 2020 integration kits provide coverage for Most Hyundai model (GSR-HY02) vehicles. Also, all these models are compatible with the GSR-UV01 (universal unit) which can be flashed using online software. This allows dealers to only stock one unit to do almost all applications.

This adapter connects directly to the original factory radio and allows the vehicle owner to listen to satellite radio through the existing factory system. The VAIS integrated solution also allows for full control of satellite radio functions – changing stations, setting presets, steering wheel functions, etc.

Visit vaistech.com and siriusxm.com for more.

