BOSS Audio Systems Announces New Bluetooth Amplified All-Terrain Sound System

OXNARD, CA (08.06.2019) – BOSS Audio Systems has announced the latest addition to its powersports line: the UTV4B Bluetooth amplified all-terrain sound system. With an MSRP of $149.95, the UTV4B is now shipping.

“Our new UTV4B Bluetooth amplified all-terrain marinized sound system features four-inch marine speakers and a built-in high power Class D amplifier, designed to be used where a soundbar fits in nearly any ATV/UTV/SXS application,” said Doug Kern, VP of Sales & Marketing. “It has true plug-and-play performance which is compact in size, but not in sound. Compatible with the audio output of iPod/iPhone, Smartphones, and MP3 Players, users can also stream their favorite music apps via the unit’s Bluetooth capability.”

Additional features of the UTV4B Bluetooth amplified all-terrain sound system include:

• Easy pairing with auto re-connect

• Polypropylene cone

• High performance one-inch tweeters

• Aux-In

• Includes (4) heavy duty straps with Velcro for any mounting position

• Dimensions: L x W x H: 23.5in. x 7.5in. x 5in. (597 x 191 x 127 mm)

Visit www.bossaudio.com for more.

