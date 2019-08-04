AURORA, IL (08.05.2019) – The Alpine X-Perience at Endless Possibilities on Saturday, August 3rd, was ‘Off The Hook!’
Ceasar Marungo, Endless Possibilities owner, stated “The event was amazing. When I looked out at the parking lot from the sales counter it was CRAZY to see the all the cars in our huge parking lot and people around the Alpine tent and Toyota 4Runner.”
Chris Reavis, Alpine Brand Specialist, arrived early Saturday morning and worked with the Endless Possibilities Team to get the tent set up, 4Runner positioned and table set up with prizes and giveaways. Marungo, Octavis Perez and Emmanuel Garcia pitched in with Reavis to get all ready for the 10AM opening.
Throughout the day, that saw customers at the store until 9PM, people were coming, checking out all the action and moving on. Many stayed and enjoyed delicious tacos from the Taco Vendor that always had a long line.
“Sales were great… We probably wrote 2 week’s worth of business in a day…big system tickets. Plus more business will come from followups. Throughout the day I know we had well over 100 people at the event. We had a biker club, Mustang Club members and a folks with high-end cars. In the early evening I had people messaging me to come in..and they did. We had people in the store after 9PM” Marungo related.
Continuing Marungo offered “During this Alpine X-Perience there were no installations. We wanted to concentrate on taking care of customers. We are now booked out over 2 weeks in the install bay.”
In April Endless Possibilities hosted a Friday Alpine X-Perience that was also very successful. “Following the April event many contacted us to inquire about a Saturday event they could attend. That’s when we set the August 3rd event which was ‘Off The Hook’. We utilized Facebook, Instagram, Google and SnapChat posts to get the word out…and it really worked. We can’t thank Alpine and Chris enough for working with us to connect with consumers and drive business with the Alpine X-Perience,” Marungo relayed.
Many registered for the Alpine Cooler and other products. The drawings will take place Monday, August 5th.
