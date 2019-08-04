Atrend Releases New Sealed Box Amplifier

CHICAGO, IL (08.05.2019) – The 300.1SBA is an enclosed 336 watt RMS, Class D amplifier built into an air tight, impact resistant ABS enclosure with sealed subwoofer leads to prevent internal sub box air from leaking into and out of the amplifier. Whether you are making a custom designed enclosure or using an off-the-shelf type, this amp is your professional solution to adding an amp to any subwoofer box.

Click here to view a PDF with additional product features and images.

The 300.1SBA features quick disconnect RCA, high level input and a power-remote-ground power connector.

Because the RCA cables, High Level Inputs, Bass Remote and the Power Connector are all quick connect plug type, it takes only seconds to disconnect the amp in order to remove the box from the vehicle.

