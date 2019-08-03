Avenue Sounds Wins AeroLidz

SHREVEPORT, LA (08.03.19) – On Friday morning, August 2nd at 10AM, the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel took a spin for the 35th time. The Spin-To-Win wheel featured prizes from 16 top 12volt brands.

Avenue Sound was the lucky winner of the 35th spin of 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel.

The 35th 12volt Spin-To-Win landed on the AeroLidz space on the wheel. The Avenue Sound slip was drawn from the jar and the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel winner of an AeroLidz aerodynamic LED light bar silencer.

A call to the Avenue Sound store in Freeport NY found Vikas Moolchandani closing a big deal with a customer in the showroom. Patty came to the phone and was excited to hear the news and will pass along the good news to Vikas.

Spinning out a new winner each week, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is designed to bring some fun to the industry. 12volt retailers can win cool prizes and top brands receive visibility across the marketplace.

Prizes on the wheel included: Logic Sound speakers, a JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a pair of Memphis M-BUDAir bluetooth wireless earbuds, a SiriusXM SXV300 vehicle tuner, CRUX CCH-01S, Kicker CushBT smart headphones, dB Drive enclosure subwoofer system, AIS add-on CD Player, Quantum Audio powersports amp/speaker combo, a pair of Image Dynamics subwoofers, NavAtlas Sound Bar, Sony DSX-A415BT Mechless receiver, DS18 Storm portable speaker, PowerBass XL-50BT Universal Bluetooth controller, Atrend amplifier and AeroLidz LED Light Bar Silencer.

Also in a space on the 12volt Spin-To-Wheel is a $100. gift card for the winning 12volt retailer.

Past winners of the 12volt Spin-To-Win include…Stereo & Video Center-Tyler TX, The Outlaw Garage-Franklin TN, Exotic Sounds-West Palm Beach FL, Endless Possibilities-Aurora IL., Go Auto Sound in Union City NJ, Al&Ed’s South Bay CA, No Limitz Car Audio in Upland CA, Neil’s Specialty-Eureka CA, Sturgess Customs-Lexington SC, Audio By Art-San Antonio TX, SMS Car Audio in Marreo LA and Sweet Wheelz in Mississauga Ontario Canada, Cartronics in Biscayne FL, The CarAudio Shop in St Louis MO, Exotic Sounds in West Palm Beach FL, High North Customs in Grand Prairie Alberta Canada and AMS Audio in Bakersfield CA, Team QRT in Abbeyville LA and California Sound in Fontana CA and Jackie Cooper Electronics, Oklahoma City OK, MARS Audio-Orlando FL, All American Audio in Nutley NJ, Proline Car Stereo in Brooklyn NY, Custom Shop Miami, Tunes and Tint in Lakeland FL, Mobile Concepts Inc in Mokena IL, Seismic Auto Sound in Concord CA, Brooklyn Car Audio in Brooklyn NY, Audio Solutions in Florence MS, Enhanced Customs in Largo FL, Rayco Auto Clinic, Audio Design in San Jose CA and Go Bass Mode in Florida. Congratulations to all.

Let’s have some fun. The next spin is Friday, August 9th. Want to enter for future spins? It’s easy – when making an Instagram post include the hashtag #12voltspin. A slip for your company will be added to the slips in the jar.

With 18 chances to WIN, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is ready to shower a lucky weekly winner with one of the cool prizes.

Stay tuned to 12voltnews.com on the web and @12voltnews on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for 12volt Spin-To-Win winner announcements every Friday!

Share this:

Tweet

