KICKER Displays at Outlaw Armageddon 2019

STILLWATER, OK (08.02.2019) – KICKER will display its XRV (Xtreme Recreational Vehicle) big rig along with more than 300 of the fastest street cars in the country this weekend at the Outlaw Armageddon no-prep drag race, August 2-3 at Thunder Valley Raceway Park in Noble, OK.

KICKER-equipped vehicles from Street Outlaws’ Ryan Martin (driver of the Fireball Camaro) and Chris Bales of Bales Perfomance will be in the booth near the rig, along with a custom side-by-side loaded with audio gear by KICKER and SSV Works. The XRV itself features a rolling showroom of hands-on KICKER gear for consumers to check out.

Billed as the largest race of its kind, more than 12,000 spectators attended the event last year, with more anticipated in 2019. Total prizes approaching $100,000 are at stake in five different classes, with several members of Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws and Street Outlaws: New Orleans committed to attend.

In addition to Martin, racing celebrities such as Daddy Dave, Big Chief, Murder Nova, Deathtrap, Jeff Lutz, Dominator, Farmtruck and AZN, Birdman and many more will be on hand, ready to race and sign autographs during one of the loudest shows of the year.

For race details, fans can visit www.outlawarmageddon.com.

Visit kicker.com for more.

