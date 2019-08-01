AudioControl Adds Matthew Palumbo as National Trainer and Sales Specialist for 12-Volt Products

SEATTLE, WA (08.02.2019) – AudioControl has announced that Matthew Palumbo has been appointed National Trainer and Sales Specialist for the company’s aftermarket car audio division. Palumbo brings over 15 years of valuable experience in the mobile electronics industry to his new role at AudioControl.

Palumbo hails from the Seattle area and has been employed at a 12-volt retailer in the region called Mobile Music for over 15 years, where he worked as a technician, a shop manager and then store manager.

Matthew Palumbo

“AudioControl feels like a perfect fit for me, I am excited to start this next phase of my career with such a prominent manufacturer,” Palumbo said. “AudioControl does such an amazing job of reacting to market trends, designing and manufacturing new products in a timely fashion that truly help retailers close sales. I am very much looking forward to working with 12-volt dealers across the US.” Palumbo worked with the AudioControl product line extensively at Mobile Music.

KNOWLEDGEFEST TRAINING SCHEDULE

AudioControl will be offering training seminars at Knowledgefest Dallas on Friday, August 9th, (1:45 pm – 2:45 pm) in Meeting Room: C146 and Saturday, August 10th, 4:45 pm – 5:45 pm in Meeting Room: C155 Click here to Reserve Your Seat.

“Because of our continued growth and aggressive product development at AudioControl, we needed to add a dynamic and energetic 12-volt specialist, someone who has been totally immersed in our industry, to help us implement our training and sales strategy” Stated Chris Bennett, National Sales Director – Mobile at AudioControl. “Matthew fits the bill perfectly, we are excited to have such a talent join us here at AudioControl.”

