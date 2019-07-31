Win a Trip to Visit Memphis Audio in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (08.01.2019) – Time is running out to qualify for your free all-expense paid trip to Memphis Tennessee to visit home of Memphis Audio Memphis sales representatives are traveling the country with scratcher tickets in hand packed with amazing prizes and discounts that will set your shop of for success along with a chance to win this exclusive trip.

Three lucky winners along with their guest will be flown to Memphis where they will receive the VIP treatment in the home of the Blues and the birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Memphis will also invite dealers to participate in a dealer round table and get to know the staff and family behind one of America’s oldest family owned 12-volt audio brands.

“I am very excited that we are able to have some fun with our partners and offer this special trip to bring some of them into town for a behind the scenes look at our business and to learn more about how we can better serve them,” said Arthur Fulmer III owner of Memphis Audio.

A qualifying order is required to be entered to win this exclusive trip. Contact your local Memphis audio sales representative or the Memphis home office at (800) 489-2300 to learn how you can qualify for dozens of amazing discounts and prizes and to be entered to win this exclusive VIP trip to Memphis! The grand prize Trip to Memphis drawing will be held on August 11th live from Knowledge fest Dallas.

Visit www.memphiscaraudio.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

