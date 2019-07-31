BOSS International Group (B.I.G.) Welcomes Jose Waijman as International Sales Manager

OXNARD, CA (08.01.2019) – BOSS International Group has recently named Jose Waijman as International Sales Manager. In this role, Waijman will manage all international sales, overseeing the sales team on existing accounts and prospective new international accounts.

Jose Waijman, International Sales Manager

“Jose is a well seasoned veteran with more than 30 years experience in international sales for both mobile and home electronics,” said Doug Kern, B.I.G. vice president sales and marketing. “He was also with B.I.G. for several years heading up all sales for Latin America, so he is very familiar with our company, products, and strategy.”

Waijman added, “As the company continues to grow both domestically and worldwide across all brands and markets, we need to continue to foster our current relationships, as well as sow the seeds for new ones. I am looking forward to the opportunity to help take B.I.G. to the next level internationally.”

