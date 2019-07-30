DOW Electronics Hires New Custom Integration Account Manager

TAMPA, FL (07.31.2019) – DOW Electronics has announced that Sean Fitzpatrick has joined the company as an Account Manager in the Custom Integration channel. Fitzpatrick brings installation, system design and sales experience that is valuable in assisting customers.

Fitzpatrick will focus on managing and growing relationships with customers in Georgia. Over the past ten years, Fitzpatrick developed skills in installing products, designing and programming systems, and setting up networks. The experience helped cultivate his wide knowledge of CI products. In addition, Fitzpatrick performed sales duties including managing relationships and customer acquisition. The skillsets he learned in his prior roles will be valuable to his position with DOW. Having worked in several custom integration businesses, Fitzpatrick can directly relate to the issues and needs of the customers.

“I am very excited to have made this career move, to now be working with DOW,” expressed Fitzpatrick. “I really love working in the CI industry and am excited to continue learning and growing.”

“It’s great to bring in someone with the amount of knowledge and experience that Sean has,” added strategic sales manager Eric Friedman. “We believe he will easily relate to our customers and provide great customers service.”

“Having worked at multiple custom integrators, we believe Sean brings valuable experience that will make him successful with our customers,” stated Drew Fischer, director of sales.

To learn more about DOW Electronics, visit www.DOWElectronics.com or call 1-800-627-2900.

