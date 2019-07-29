Rockford Fosgate Partners with Polaris to Build the Loudest, Highest Performing Audio System in the Industry

TEMPE, AZ (07.30.2019) – Rockford Fosgate has announced its partnership with Polaris to build the loudest, highest performing audio system offered by any manufacturer in the industry. The new RZR Pro XP vehicles were unveiled to Polaris Dealers at their event on July 28th where they demonstrated the experience created by Rockford Fosgate’s specifically tuned and rider-centric audio system.

“When the team at Polaris asked us to develop an integrated sound system that exceeded their expectation to “Live Wide Open,” we were eager to accept the challenge,” explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering. “Now that we have delivered the loudest, highest quality system for RZR enthusiasts, Rockford and Polaris are leading the way for the next generation of audio in off-road vehicles.”

This new RZR Pro XP audio system is Purpose Built for occupants in the seated position to enjoy the best possible sonic experience. With easy to configure stage kits buyers have a logical progression of upgrades allowing them to choose the system path that matches their RZR. The Rockford system includes the industry’s first off-road tuning, designed specifically for the Pro XP platform, which has been optimized to combat wind and motor noise, in order to deliver incredible sound, no matter the speed.

Additionally, its Element Ready speakers are designed and tuned using rugged but lightweight materials, and includes a high-power, high-excursion subwoofer that acoustically couples with the cockpit for perfect bass response.

“In working with the team at Polaris we see that they are as passionate about off-road as we are about our music,” said Bill Jackson, Rockford CEO and President. “We both strive to deliver class leading products to enthusiasts of our brands, and I believe that the fact that Polaris recognized this opportunity to give their owners features they demand in vehicles fully equipped from the factory reinforces their position as a market leader.”

