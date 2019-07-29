Metra Electronics is Updating its Telephone Numbers at Corporate Headquarters

HOLLY HILL, FL (07.30.2019) – Metra Electronics has updated phone numbers for the U.S. and international sales team and technical support departments in its 12volt/automotive and home theater divisions. Installer Institute has also updated its main phone number.

The previously used 800 numbers will be phased out in the future and only the local numbers will be in use moving forward. Metra’s customers, vendors and suppliers should reference the new phone list below and update their records.

Visit metraonline.com for more.

