CPS Distributors, Inc. Names New Regional Sales Manager

KANSAS CITY, MO (07.30.2019) – CPS Distributors, Inc. has named Fred Kolacki to the position of Southeast Regional Sales Manager. “Fred brings a wealth of marine experience and knowledge to CPS Distributors,” Brandon Lang, Vice President said in a statement. “In addition to being an asset to our existing team, his passion for boating and marine equipment makes him a great fit for CPS,” Lang added. In addition to managing marine sales in the southeast, Kolacki will be responsible for the strategic development and launch of a new line of high-performance audio equipment for recreational boaters.

Fred Kolacki

Kolacki brings an extensive 25 years of experience in marine AC and DC electrical systems including manufacturing, product development, marketing, and sales. Prior to joining CPS Distributors Inc., Kolacki worked at Novatron Corp., a global manufacturer of custom instrument switch panels, control panels, AC/DC distribution panels, and electrical wiring harnesses. He also held the position of National Sales Manager at Charles Industries, a Chicago based manufacturer of quality marine electrical components.

“My lifelong love of boating includes many years on the Great Lakes including my first job as a marine patrol officer,” stated Kolacki. “I’m thrilled to be in this new position and to help manage the launch of the company’s new all-in-one Kicker Media Center product line, specifically the KMC100, KMC50,and KMC45,” he added.

Kolacki has served on the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) as a member of its technical committee, chairman of the educational committee, and served a term on the board of directors.

Visit www.cpsdistributorsinc.com for more.

