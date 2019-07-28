New Oncore ON Series Speakers Are Shipping

INDUSTRY, CA (07.29.2019) – Oncore is now shipping the ON Series of speakers and components.

The ON Series of speakers and components reproduce musical enjoyment and realism through a refined, yet detailed and dynamic sound performance not found in speakers of similar price points.

Starting with a High Strength Composite Basket, a Composite Cotton Spider, a 1.5” Voice Coil, add our proprietary poly coated pressed pulp paper cone attached to a butyl rubber surround that delivers unbelievable dynamics and a motor structure geared to push it to the limits, and a 25MM high end silk dome tweeter with ferro-fluid cooled voice coil for a smooth extended top end response along with a 30-degree swivel so you can optimize your top end no matter the location, The ON Series speakers are a force to be reckoned with.

The ON6 Component System has the same features and uses a 25MM high-end silk dome tweeter with Ferrofluid cooled voice coil for a smooth extended top-end response, capped off with a (12 dB/octave) Linkwitz-Riley X-over that is used for a smooth transition from the tweeter to mid-range.

Visit your local Oncore Dealer or contact us at (626) 465-3363 or www.oncore.audio to experience a dynamic, detailed, and uncolored sound reproduction like no other.

