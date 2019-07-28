iBEAM Vehicle Safety Systems Intros New Tailgate Handle Camera for Select F-150 and Super Duty Trucks

HOLLY HILL, FL (07.29.2019) – Metra Electronics has announced that iBEAM Vehicle Safety Systems has released a new Tailgate Handle Camera for Ford F-150 (1997-2005) and Super Duty (1999-2007) trucks.

This unobtrusive rearview backup camera with a CMOS ¼” sensor provides a sharp, clear picture during the day or night with 0.1 lux night vision. With a wide field of view and defeatable parking lines, it allows the driver to maneuver their larger vehicle with confidence when backing up.

The TE-FDFTG is in stock now and iBEAM is one of the few companies to offer a tailgate handle camera for these models.

TE-FDFTG Product Specifications:

● Replaces OEM handle

● CMOS ¼” sensor

● Resolution: 400 TV lines

● Field of view: Diagonal 168 degrees, Horizontal 136 degrees, Vertical 100 degrees

● 0.1 lux

● IP69 rated

● Defeatable parking lines

● 26ft. extension cable included

● 3-year warranty

