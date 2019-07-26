Orca Partners with the Elite Distributor Alliance

CAMARILLO, CA (07.26.2019) – Orca Design and Manufacturing, provider of high-end audio systems, components and accessories for the automotive aftermarket, announced it has partnered with the Elite Distributor Alliance (EDA), a member-owned network of mobile electronics distribution companies.

The 12 partners of the organization will have the opportunity to stock and distribute Orca’s in-house Illusion Audio and Black Hole brands, as well as the RC line of amplifiers from the Gladen Audio brand, to thousands of its authorized retailers throughout the U.S. The agreement provides Orca with a broadened base of professional retailers through a professionally managed conduit of progressive distributors.

“I have worked with the team at Orca Design for many years and believe the Illusion Audio product to not only be unique and well-built but extraordinary in sound quality,” said Nate Taliani of Davis Distribution in Newell, W. Va.

“The Illusion Audio products and Gladen amplifiers are extraordinary, but what further impresses me is the training and support Orca will deliver to our customers,” added Josh Eatherly from P&E Distributors in Nashville, Tenn.

Illusion Audio is imagined and engineered at Orca’s corporate headquarters in Camarillo, Calif., and is manufactured in India. The line consists of premium speaker sets such as the iconic Carbon C5 and C6 component sets, and the shallow-mount Carbon C10 and C12 subwoofers.

Black Hole features premium sound-dampening materials that eliminate noise and improve audio system efficiency, as well as OEM-grade tapes and surface protection materials specially designed for automotive installation. Orca is the exclusive U.S. importer for the German-engineered Gladen line of car audio products which includes more than 25 power amplifier SKUs with both MOSFET-based and Class D designs.

“I have known the team at Orca for many years,” said Jim Warren, executive director of the EDA. “While Orca’s passion for sound quality is second to none, they didn’t stop there. They thought deeply about the needs of the installer and their go-to-market strategy is thoroughly thought out. We are happy to finalize this agreement and bring Gladen and Illusion Audio to all of our dealers.”

“Our objective has always been to provide high-quality audio products to the automotive aftermarket, to be sold and installed by proactive, professional retailers,” said Kimon Bellas, president of Orca. “Our partnership with EDA joins two like-minded organizations with the goal of building business through smart, selective distribution and empowering retail and installation professionals with ongoing training and support.”

Orca will showcase the latest Illusion Audio, Black Hole and Gladen products at KnowledgeFest, August 9-11 at the Dallas Convention Center. For more information on KnowledgeFest, visit knowledgefest.org. For information on Orca products and represented brands, visit orca-design.com.

Visit elitedistributoralliance.com for more.

