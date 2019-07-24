XSPOWER Hosted 3rd Annual Audio Competition & Car Show

KNOXVILLE, TN (09.25.2019) – The XSPOWER facility and grounds were home to sound-off competitors, demo vehicles, vendors and enthusiasts on Saturday, July 13th. MECA, NSPL, dB Drag Racing lanes were active with over 48 competitors on site.

The enormous area around the XSPOWER location was a perfect venue for the Sound-Off competitions, Vendors, demo vehicles and trophy winners.

Vendors included Down4Soud, Sundown, HVAC Audio NEP Audio, AMI Customs, PSI Car Audio, Sparked Innovations, Incriminator, db Werx, Mechman Alternators, Sounds Good Audio, Kicker and XSPOWER.

Early Saturday morning, under a cloudy Knoxville sky, MECA Commish related to 12voltnews.com “The MECA lanes are busy and its only 10AM. It’s super being here in Knoxville and terrific that XSPOWER, with Scottie, Brady and their team, put this event together to help drive awareness for car audio and aftermarket products. During the day we had 80 MECA member runs through the lanes.”

Sundown Audio made the ground snake.

The variety of vehicles on site ranged from old stock Chevy wagons with years of rust to dropped pickups, customized bikes and full blown vendor demo vehicles. The large number of vehicles on site kept members of the crowd at the event until late afternoon.

There were several very interesting rides in site.

Raffle drawings and giveaways in vendor booths added to the excitement throughout the day.

Scottie Johnson- XSPOWER President, Johnathan Patrick-Internet phenom, Jacob Fuller-Sundown Audio President and MECA Commish Steve Stern (L to R) in this selfie from Stern inside the office.

Visit 4xspower.com for more.

