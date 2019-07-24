Pat Lee in the Driver’s Seat at Certified Autosound

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA (07.25.2019) – Read the following message from Certified Autosound & Security’s President Pat Lee:

Abbotsford

Certified Autosound & Security Ltd. is pleased to announce that as of July 15, 2019, Pat Lee has purchased all shares owned by Chris Cope. Pat will now be the sole Director of Certified Autosound and Security Ltd.

Chilliwack

We have been working together on the transfer of Chris’ responsibilities over the past few months, to ensure a smooth transition for all of our staff, vendors, partners and clients. There will be no noticeable change in the day to day operation of Certified Autosound & Security Ltd.

Maple Ridge

The entire Certified Team is extremely excited about the future of our company, and our continuing journey with you. I want to thank you for all your efforts in helping with our success to date. I can’t wait to see what comes next!

Chris can be contacted at: chris@canadaautodistribution.com or 1-778-998-2673

The buyout agreement encompasses all 3 of the Certified Sound retail locations… Chilliwack, Abbotsford, and Maple Ridge. (British Colombia, Canada) as well as the parent company.

Pat Lee

President

Certified Autosound & Security Ltd.

Share this:

Tweet

