Tint World Employees Named National Finalists for Industry Awards

BOCA RATON, FL (07.24.2019) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers’ employees Keith Price of Cary, North Carolina, and Justin Red of The Colony, Texas, were recently named finalists for the Installer of the Year and Salesperson of the Year awards, respectively, in the 2019 Mobile Electronics Industry Awards, which is sponsored by the Mobile Electronics Association (MEA).

“Keith and Justin are two reasons why we continue to succeed,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “They represent the positive spirit of all our franchise owners and employees across the U.S. and around the globe. We’re glad to have them as part of the Tint World family.”

Price, a 20-year industry veteran, is one of 50 national nominees for the Installer of the Year award.

“I’m passionate about creating cars that have the ‘WOW’ factor when it comes to electronics,” Price said. “It’s a tremendous honor just to be nominated by my peers, and I’m grateful for the opportunity I have with Tint World to showcase the designs my team and I create.”

Red, who has 11 years of industry experience, was tabbed for Salesperson of the Year among 20 finalists.

“Tint World has grown rapidly during my time here, and I’m humbled to be a small part of that success,” Red said. “We have the best products, systems and packages, so it’s a tremendous privilege to connect customers with Tint World and make their friends and neighbors marvel at what we do.”

The Mobile Electronics Industry Awards is a months-long effort to recognize and honor those in mobile electronics who demonstrate the best business practices of the industry. The awards honor workers who exhibit expertise, service and professionalism in their vocation. All nominees submit video nominations, and finalists are determined after a voting process. Winners will be announced at the annual MEA KnowledgeFest tradeshow and conference held this year at the Dallas Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, from Aug. 9-11.

