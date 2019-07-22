CRUX Interfacing Solutions Opens New Warehouse and Intros New Product Packaging

CHATSWORTH, CA (07.23.2019) – CRUX Interfacing Solutions Inc., a developer and manufacturer of audio and video products for OEM integration in the 12 volt industry, has recently expanded the company’s operations. CRUX has experienced dramatic sales growth with Video and Audio solutions.

The new CRUX HQ is located in Chatsworth, CA.

As a result, CRUX has relocated to a much larger facility to swiftly meet the growing demands from customers. The increase in space allows increased production and efficiencies for a much larger volume of modules. The sales and technical teams are also in a position to quickly respond to all technical and sales needs.

Frank Gabriel standing next to a new CRUX standup at a recent show.

With relocation complete, CRUX is in the process of launching many new and exciting products for Audio and Video needs. Furthermore, new packaging for all products has also been introduced.

New CRUX product packing is dealer friendly.

In addition, new CRUX point of purchase free-standing displays are available to help showcase CRUX products on retail showroom floors.

Bob Hering is pictured with new product packaging and POP display.

Though recent tariffs have hit the 12volt industry hard and caused many manufacturers to raise their prices substantially, CRUX has managed to sidestep this issue with only a few minor increases vis-a-vis the competition.

The new facility has a much larger warehouse for product inventory.

“CRUX is now on the path to creating new solutions delivered in exciting new packaging going forward,” stated Bob Hering, National Sales Manager.

CRUX will be exhibiting at the upcoming KnowledgeFest in Dallas, August 9 – 11.

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.



Share this:

Tweet

