Alpine to Attend the 2019 Toledo Jeep Fest with New Event Trailer

TOLEDO, OH (07.23.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. will attend the 2019 Toledo Jeep Fest in downtown Toledo, OH from August 9 – August 11. This will be Alpine’s first year attending the free, Jeep -only event, located just a few short hours away from Alpine’s new headquarters in Auburn Hills, MI. Over 3,000 attendees are anticipated at this year’s event.

Toledo Jeep Fest will be the first event with the new Alpine Event Trailer, a 42’ x 8.5’ x 8’ 2019 inTech aluminum trailer designed to elevate the consumer event experience. Visitors can chat with Alpine event staff and experience the latest in-vehicle technology, all from the comfort of an air-conditioned lounge area located in the trailer.

The trailer is pulled by a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Crew Cab loaded with an Alpine Halo9, with 9-inch floating display and smartphone integration Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Both the truck and trailer will be staged near the Alpine booth space, located at Vendor Midway on St. Clair St. from August 10 – August 11 during the All-Jeep Festival & Park-n-Shine Show.

The new Alpine 42′ Show trailer, with a showroom inside, will draw attention at events.

Alpine’s 80’ x 40’ booth space, located on Adams St. and St. Clair St., will be stocked with the latest vehicle-specific Audio and Video technology, as well as premium sound system upgrades with easy plug-and-play installation built to directly fit Jeep Wrangler models. All products are available for purchase during the event with special, event-only pricing and free giveaways.

Thanks to Alpine’s event partner Car Stereo One, an installation crew will be on-site, so visitors can drive home with their Alpine purchase installed. The 80’ x 40’ installation space will be located on Jackson St. and Superior St.

Demo vehicles will also be on-site, like Alpine’s 2018 Jeep Wrangler JKU, “Hellbender,” loaded with the 9-inch X209-WRA-OR Weather Resistant Navigation System with Off-Road Driving Mode and a PSS-22-WRA Weather-Resistant Sound System Upgrade. Hellbender also has a custom-built motorized sled that pulls out from the rear of the vehicle to reveal two custom black Alpine I.C.E. Coolers – perfect for tailgating.

Visitors can see Hellbender at the Alpine-sponsored Parade Staging Zone at the Toledo Zoo and again during the Toledo Zoo Parade on August 10, with a special guest appearance by Toledo Mud Hen mascot, Muddy the Mud Hen. Muddy will ride inside of Hellbender during the parade, shooting Alpine T-shirts out of the customized attached T-shirt cannon. The parade starts at 11:00 a.m. on Summit St. and Monroe St. and ends at Summit St. and Jackson St. Hellbender will be staged at the Alpine booth for the remainder of the event.

Visit Alpine’s booth and enter for a chance to win an Alpine I.C.E. Cooler. The winner will be randomly chosen from the entries and notified via email following the event.

