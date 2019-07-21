Performance Car Audio Expanding to a New Much Larger Location

BEAUMONT, TX (07.22.2019) – Performance Car Audio has been a fixture on the car audio scene in the Beaumont, TX area since 1992. This proactive retailer is now moving into a brand new, ground up, location of 18,000 ft.² that fronts on a busy highway in Beaumont.

Bryan Kirbow, the owner of Performance Car Audio stated “We are working to have everything in place by September 1st. I have personally been around car audio for over 30 years. Building a store from the ground up gives us a lot of opportunities to really create a show place. And that’s our goal.”

The new Performance Car Audio and Froghead Industries location is 18,000 square feet. With over 2 acres of property, there is room for future expansion.

A number of brand specific product displays will be positioned on the showroom floor. Modular display brands will include Focal, Kicker, Memphis Audio and Wet Sounds.

“The brand specific modular displays can be made to sound really good. That is our plan and not a big massive display of headunits, speakers and amps.”

The installation bay will accommodate a dozen vehicles and the rollup doors are 14’ high for truck, semis and RV’s.

Kirbow is also the Managing Partner of FrogHead Industries which will be co-located in the new facility.

Froghead Industries has been a leader in the UTV (side-by-side) sound system industry for over 15 years. Sound systems for golf carts, along with high performance sound bars, are also included in the Company’s product lineup.

“We Build our products for bass, high volume and accurate sound. We can hardly wait for consumers to experience everything in our new location” Kirbow concluded.

Follow Performance Car Audio on Facebook and visit frogheadindustries.com for more.

