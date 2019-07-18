SSV Works Travels to Oregon for DuneFest 2019

OXNARD, CA (07.19.2019) – SSV Works will be supporting Superior Motorsports during DuneFest 2019, held in Winchester Bay, Ore. July 23-28.

“We have supported Superior Motorsports during past events, and DuneFest 2019 is yet another great opportunity to work with them in order to showcase our new and exciting audio kits to thousands of side-by-side enthusiasts,” said Trevor Kaplan, SSV Works CEO. “We will be featuring our new and already incredibly popular 4-door Polaris RZR XP Turbo S equipped with our new 5-speaker Ride Command-ready audio kit, and Superior will be selling and doing installs on-site during the show, as well.”

Based in Eugene, OR, Superior Motorsports offers the best UTV accessories, lighting, seats, apparel, and much more for all major SXS brands.

DuneFest is an experience for the entire family, featuring camping, powersports racing, a Free Style Show, and more.

SSV Works recently announced the launch of Powersport 2-, 3-, and 5-speaker audio integration kits for all 2019 Ride Command-equipped Polaris RZR models, as well as all 2019 Polaris RZR models without Ride Command.

“We also recently launched our new new Polaris RZR kick panel pods for model years 2014 and up, including the new Turbo S,” Kaplan added. “Now available, the RZ4-F65 comes either unloaded or loaded with 6.5-inch SSV Works Powersports speakers or Kicker speakers. We know those attending the DuneFest 2019 are going to be blown away with both of these systems.”

For more information, visit www.SSVWorks.com, call 818-991-1SSV (1778), or email sales@SSVworks.com

Visit superior-motorsport.com for more.

