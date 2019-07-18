Nominations Open for CES 2020 Media Trailblazers Program

LAS VEGAS, NV (07.19.2019) – The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that nominations are open for the CES 2020 Media Trailblazers program. In its second year, the program will award emerging journalists and media outlets with travel and accommodations for CES 2020.

CES 2020 Media Trailblazers recruits journalists who have never attended the show or are relatively new to CES. Media should cover technology, business or a relevant CES technology topic or marketplace. The program provides this emerging group of journalists with a chance to attend CES. Take a look at last year’s participants and nominate a Trailblazer now using the links below.

Click to view 2019’s Media Trailblazers.

Click here to nominate a trailblazer.

Selected participants will receive information to help maximize their time at CES, including tips to navigate the show floor and discover newsworthy content. Access to special events and exclusive opportunities with CES executives will also be granted, in addition to travel and accommodations.

HOW: Media can self-nominate or be nominated by a peer or superior. The following requirements must be met to be considered for the program:



Less than three years working at current media outlet.



Less than three times attending CES.



Covers technology, business or a relevant CES topic.



Must share three relevant pieces of work.



Must be able to attend CES Media Days and CES 2020.



At least one of the Media Days (January 5-6, 2020).



At least two days of CES 2020 (January 7-10, 2020).



Media outlet must meet CES media credential requirements.

WHEN: The nomination period closes Sept. 27, 2019. A panel will select media to participate in the program. CTA is committed to making CES and the wider tech industry welcoming and inclusive for all. The CES Media Trailblazers class of 2020 will be announced at CES Unveiled New York.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the world’s largest and most influential tech event, will run Jan. 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

