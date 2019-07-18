LESCO Orange City Hosts Audio Control Training

ORANGE CITY, FL (07.19.2019) – Wednesday evening, July 17th, LESCO Distributing hosted area retailers for an Audio Control product and training session. The second floor meeting area of the LECSO Orange City headquarters was filled with dealers.

Chris Bennett, Audio Control’s National Sales Manager, conducted the presentation that lasted past 10 PM.

Neil Brookmyer, Merchandising Manager, stated “We had excellent attendance. Participation was so strong from dealers that the 2 hour planned meeting turned into a 3 hour meeting that wrapped after 10PM.

Chris Bennett, Audio Control National Sales Manager, lead the meeting and related “It was a great training session. The Audio Control DM-RTA was highlighted. The group was so attentive and eager to learn more about integration and real world solutions to ‘Make Good Sound Great’!”

The meeting room on the second floor of LESCO’s Orange City FL location was filled.

The high point of the meeting was an extensive discussion centered on the DM-RTA. The DM-RTA is a compact tool which every shop should have for trouble-shooting and fine tuning any audio system. The DM-RTA replaces $1400 of old school test equipment for $649.99 Retail. Functions include an oscilloscope, voltage meter, SPL meter, polarity checker and more.

Dynamic Sales, the area rep firm was in attendance and represented by John Schneid, firm Principal, and area sales representative Bruno Maffucci.

Prizes and giveaways brought smiles to dealers faces. A DM-RTA was the top prize that went home with a lucky dealer. Giveaways included beach chairs and Audio Control swag.

Audio Control is an exceptional brand with over 40 years of creating top quality electronics for 12volt and HomeAV… and importantly ‘Made in the USA.’

At the end of the meeting, all gathered for a group photo. One lucky dealer won an Audio Control DM-RTA as a top prize for the evening. Beach chairs and Audio Control swag went home with other lucky dealers.

New products coming soon were previewed with strong response from the attendees.

Visit lescodistributing.com and audiocontrol.com for more.

