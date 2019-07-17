Metra Electronics Hosts iBEAM, Heise, and Axxess Training Sessions at KnowledgeFest in Dallas

HOLLY HILL, FL (07.18.2019) – Metra Electronics is hosting six training sessions at the 2019 KnowledgeFest event in Dallas, Texas, for mobile electronics installers. As a Diamond Ultra sponsor, Metra is proud to support the industry by providing in-depth training sessions for installers which will outline upgraded vehicle safety systems, selling and installing lighting solutions, simplified installs with sound processors and the future of vehicle integration. Metra will also have product giveaways at each session for attendees. Installer Institute will also be at the show, promoting their mobile electronics training programs and continuing education courses for existing installation professionals.

Previous year’s display

Both of the iBEAM training sessions, “Upgrading Vehicle Safety Systems with iBEAM,” will assist installers in identifying the essential selling points of safety and convenience, and will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 4:45 pm and Sunday, August 11th at 3:30 pm. Installing aftermarket cameras and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in both consumer and commercial vehicles has become a significant revenue source for mobile electronics shops. Attendees will learn about iBEAM’s latest vehicle cameras, dashboard cameras with DVRs, replacement rearview mirrors, vehicle-specific solutions and commercial safety line. They’ll also learn about the hot-button selling points and features that consumers and fleet owners are asking for, plus installation tips for a better understanding of what is involved in an upgrade. Attendees will also have the chance to win product giveaways from iBEAM.

Heise will also be hosting two training sessions, “Selling and Installing Heise LED Lighting Solutions,” on Friday, August 9th at 1:45 pm and Sunday, August 11th at 4:45 pm. The recent popularity in aftermarket LED lighting presents a valuable opportunity for installers to go beyond car audio services, giving consumers a way to customize their ride and increase visibility in the dark. However, not all LED lights on the market are the same. This session will allow installers to learn about Heise’s unique features and selling points that have set this brand apart from the rest. This training will cover the new DRL lightbars, replacement LED headlights, RGB backlit lightbars, RGB accent lights and the new Municipality Series of safety lights for commercial equipment and fleet vehicles. Attendees will also have the chance to win product giveaways from Heise.

Previous year’s display

Axxess will be hosting two different training sessions. The first session, “Simplify your Installs with Axxess Digital Sound Processors,” will cover the entire Axxess AX-DSP product line and how these solutions can increase sales in the showroom and decrease time in the bay. The session will be hosted on Friday, August 9th at 3:00 pm. This session will show installers that upgrading a sound system doesn’t have to be complicated. This training will also go over and explain how to use the different types of applications offered within the AX-DSP line, including CAN-based systems, new A2B systems, MOST25, and MOST50 vehicle technology. As vehicle technology becomes more and more complex, installers can look for Metra’s patented DSP products to help simplify installation and provide affordable audio solutions for their customers.

The second Axxess training session on Saturday, August 10th at 6:00 pm, “The Future of Vehicles Integration with New Axxess Products,” explains that integration is the future of the aftermarket 12 volt industry – and it’s only getting more complex. With the reduction in OE radio chassis sizes, the rising popularity of tablet-style screens, and many of the personalization features controlled through the OE radio, it is difficult for shops to offer simple aftermarket solutions. Attendees will learn about new products from Axxess that have been engineered specifically to address the complexity of today’s integrated vehicle technology systems and retain key convenience and safety features when upgrading a radio. For consumers who want to keep their radio but add safety, navigation, smart device mirroring, or simply override the annoying STOP/START engine feature, installers can learn about these new products from Axxess that will make their customer’s ride much more enjoyable. Attendees will have the chance to win product giveaways from Axxess.

metraonline.com

Metra’s customers can register for KnowledgeFest at no cost using Metra’s VIP code, available by request from their sales representative. Once registered for the event, attendees will also need to register online at KnowledgeFest.org for each training session they will attend. Metra will be at booth #601 from August 9-11, 2019 at the Dallas Convention Center. Additional information about the show, produced by the Mobile Electronics Association (MEA), is available at KnowledgeFest.org.

Share this:

Tweet

