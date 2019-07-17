BOSS Audio Systems Adds New 360 Degree LED Whips to Powersports Line

OXNARD, CA (07.18.2019) – BOSS Audio Systems has announced the latest additions to its powersports line. The 48-inch WP4 (MSRP: $99.99) and 72-inch WP6 (MSRP: $129.99) 360 degree RGB LED whips are now shipping.

“Ideal for powersports applications, our new whips contain a quick release aluminum base, wrapped RGB bulbs for 360 degree visibility and greater brightness, and a keychain remote,” said Doug Kern, VP of Sales & Marketing. “Ready for whatever the elements have in store and wherever your ATV, UTV, or SXS takes you, they are sealed with all-weather waterproof silicone insulation that protects from sand, dust, dirt, rain, oxidation, allowing them to work from -4 degrees F to 212 degrees F.”

Additional features include:

• RF remote control – 22 dynamic modes, 20 color combinations, 10 speed levels, five brightness levels

• IP67 Rated to withstand the unforgiving elements

• Shockproof – flexible and built to withstand whiplash and G forces

• Easy installation – one bolt and two wires

• QUICK CONNECT – aircraft grade billet aluminum with laser etched logo allows quick connect/disconnect

• BOSS Audio Systems team flag

“Durable and stylish, these new additions to our powersports line provide the high-end performance BOSS Audio has come to be known for the past three decades,” Kern concluded.

Visit www.bossaudio.com for more.

