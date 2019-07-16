KICKER L7T Thin Sub-Loaded Enclosures Available and Shipping to Dealers

STILLWATER, OK (07.17.2019) – KICKER has combined the mounting flexibility of a thin subwoofer to the added cone area of KICKER’s iconic L7 square subs, and then embedded it in a factory-tuned enclosure. Dubbed the TL7T Loaded Enclosure, six versions of the thin-profile box are now available, both online and in-store at Authorized KICKER Dealers.

KICKER’s unique, patented square cone provides up to 20% additional cone area compared to a standard round sub of equal size, providing the listener with louder volume and deeper bass to enjoy, along with the ability to fit into the trickiest installations with its thin design.

Designed to fit perfectly under or behind a seat, each enclosure features plush black carpeting with rounded corners and custom embroidery. Inside the enclosure, thick MDF construction and heavy internal bracing offers strength and stability over years of use.

The L7T subwoofer’s extended top plate utilizes a patented “bumped” design, allowing extra excursion and long throw for deeper overall bass in an extremely thin design. KICKER’s UniPlate combines the pole piece and back plate, making them a single, seamless unit meant to pull away damaging heat from the sub. Perimeter venting is also used above the top plate, bringing additional cooling air in and around the motor.

KICKER’s SoloKon technology employs an injection-molded polypropylene cone and 360-degree back bracing as a single solid unit. The unique design assists in both cooling the motor and eliminating distortion. Patented ribbed corners are incorporated into the high-roll, Santoprene surround, allowing the square suspension to move smoothly under high SPL stress and providing a loud, accurate response. KICKER then stitches the cone to the surround, providing an additional level of integrity.

Spring-loaded, nickel-plated binding posts are housed in a convenient terminal cup, accepting wires as large as eight gauge (8 AWG).

Visit kicker.com for more.

