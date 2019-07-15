SiriusXM with 360L Experience Available in All-New Cadillac XT6

NEW YORK, NY (07.16.2019) – SiriusXM with 360L – SiriusXM’s groundbreaking new in-car audio entertainment platform – will be available in the all-new 2020 Cadillac XT6, available to consumers this summer.

SiriusXM with 360L in the Cadillac XT6 delivers both a satellite and streaming listening experience for drivers and passengers and offers more than 200 live SiriusXM channels plus the ability to make on-demand programming choices from thousands of hours of varied SiriusXM content – including exclusive interviews, unique shows and live performances. SiriusXM with 360L provides more choice in entertainment to drivers and their passengers than ever before and enables them to enjoy a more personalized “lean back” experience as SiriusXM serves content recommendations based on their listening preferences.

These features give drivers and their passengers more control over what they listen to and when and improves the listener’s ability to discover more great content across SiriusXM. For the full SiriusXM with 360L experience, you need the SiriusXM All Access package and a GM connected vehicle services plan.

“The first-ever Cadillac XT6 puts intuitive controls and seamless technology at the fingertips of our drivers and their passengers, making it easier to get the most out of every journey,” said Deborah Wahl, Cadillac chief marketing officer. “SiriusXM and their 360L platform gives our customers more choice when it comes to in-vehicle entertainment.”

“Cadillac customers are among SiriusXM’s most dedicated subscribers and we are thrilled to bring them our game-changing SiriusXM with 360L platform in the all new, innovative, Cadillac XT6,” said Steve Cook, EVP, sales and automotive, for SiriusXM. “SiriusXM with 360L transforms the way we listen to audio in the car by marrying our satellite network to embedded connectivity in vehicles. This allows for significantly more channels and choices than ever before while also making it easier than ever for our subscribers to find and listen to what they want to hear. This truly changes the way people will expect to be entertained in the car. Cadillac owners are going to love it and we’re excited to continue to roll out SiriusXM with 360L in other GM vehicles.”

The benefits of SiriusXM with 360L include:

More variety

More channels (now 200+) available to listeners via Cadillac’s HD 8-inch-diagonal color touchscreen, including many of SiriusXM’s exclusive streaming channels.

Access to thousands of hours of recorded on-demand SiriusXM exclusive shows, interviews, and events in the vehicle, giving the listener more of what they want, when they want to hear it.

Enhanced sports play-by-play offering that makes it easier to find the listener’s favorite team when it is game time, and gives them access to the official broadcasts for more pro and college teams.

A more personalized experience

Smart content recommendations enable listeners to discover more of what they love, based on listening habits, and it is all served up on screen in an easy to use way.

Individual listener profiles allow multiple drivers and passengers to customize and maintain their own presets and favorites.

Ease of use

Dynamic user interface allows for easy navigation between channels, shows, and both live and recorded content.

Drivers and passengers sit back and let “For You” recommendations serve up great content choices.

Cadillac XT6 owners will receive a three-month subscription to SiriusXM All Access with the purchase of equipped 2020 model vehicles.

SiriusXM All Access delivers a comprehensive bundle of entertainment, sports and news programming. It includes Howard Stern’s two exclusive channels, commercial-free music from many genres, plus every NFL, MLB, and NBA game, every NASCAR race, NHL games, PGA TOUR coverage, college sports, some of the biggest names and brands in entertainment, news and comedy, and more. SiriusXM All Access subscribers also get streaming access to SiriusXM, enabling them to connect to their favorite channels online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices.

Visit siriusxm.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

