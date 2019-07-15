DS18 Expands Jeep Specific Lineup with DS18 J-MID Combo

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (07.16.2019) – DS18 is a Jeep enthusiast company to be certain. DS18 has pioneered a vast array of products that bolt right on to Jeeps with factory hardware and in mounting locations.

The newest in DS18 line of innovate products is the Jeep JK/JKU/JKL J-MID combo. This bolt in accessory mounts directly to the Jeep tailgate and projects loud and clear sound directly into the cabin of the vehicle with ease.

Two high-power DS18 Pro X10BMs are the main component to this power packed setup that handles a staggering 300watts RMS. Both DS18 Pro X10MB speakers are surrounded by attention grabbing RGB lights. This combo is a complete kit for the J-MID box and midrange speakers that also includes two Pro Tw120 1-inch 300w RMS tweeters, a DS18 Gen X Full range AB 4-channel 1600 watt max amp, a 4 gauge amp wiring kit and a LED-BTC to control the RGB lights.

MSRP of the DS18 J-MID combo is $689.99 for the complete package.

For more see DS18.com. To see the J-MID product page, click here.

