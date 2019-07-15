Alpine’s New Event Trailer Will Drive Business and Awareness for 12Volt Retailers

Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. has introduced the new Alpine Event Trailer, the latest investment supporting the 12Volt independent retailer channel. The trailer will be used during consumer events for dealer sales and marketing support.

The Alpine Event Trailer is a 2019 InTech Aluminum Trailer measuring at 42’ x 8.5’ x 8’. It serves as an extension of the sales floor, where consumers can relax during an event and chat with dealers and Alpine staff in an air-conditioned lounge area.

“We’re excited to debut our Alpine Event Trailer as a continued investment to the 12Volt industry,” said Mike Anderson, Vice President and General Manager, Brand Business Unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “We believe having this trailer at events will elevate the consumer experience, increase the awareness of the Alpine brand, and grow the business of our 12Volt partners.

While inside the trailer, consumers can also experience Alpine’s latest in-vehicle technology, like the Alpine Halo9 with 9-inch floating display and smartphone integration like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the iLX-F259 with a customizable user interface.

The trailer is pulled by a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Crew Cab, loaded with an Alpine Halo9 and a full X-Series Sound System. Besides serving as a lounge area, the trailer will also be used to transport event assets, like demo vehicles and VOC (voice of consumer) kiosks.

The first scheduled appearance will be in Toledo, Ohio Friday, August 9 – Sunday, August 11 for the 2019 Toledo Jeep Fest. This will be Alpine’s first year attending the event. The trailer will also be at the 2019 Ocean City Jeep Week Thursday, August 22 – Sunday, August 25.

Check out the trailer’s cross-country journey on Alpine’s social media platforms and follow for updates on when it will make its way to a city near you.

