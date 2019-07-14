Velocity Distributing Moves to New Houston Headquarters

HOUSTON, TX (07.15.2019) – “We are happy to announce that we have moved into our new corporate headquarters and warehouse facility at 5750 Bintliff Dr. Suite 220 Houston, TX 77036. Our new conveniently located facility will feature a spacious demo and display showroom with the latest products and services available, as well as an interactive sales center, conference room, training area, plus a hand-pick area for dealers to see our wide selection of 12-volt products once construction is complete” Chris Greenfield, Director of Marketing Velocity Distributing stated.

Shelves are stocked in the hand-pick area for dealers.

Continuing, Greenfield commented “We are also offering a special ‘Will Call’ offer to all our Houston area dealers. Place an order of $500 or more and get a $25 AMEX gift card when you select “WILL CALL” and pick your order up at our new location. Come by and see us today!”

The hand-pick area is set for dealers to see Velocity Distributing’s wide selection of products.

The Grand Opening of the new Velocity Distributing location is planned for Thursday August 15th from 11:00 am to 5:00 PM. Dealers attending the Grand Opening will enjoy food, special pricing, and manufacturer representatives on site as well as spending time with the Velocity Distributing team.

This $25 Gift Card offer with a $500 purchase is a super strong offer.

“Plan on coming by and meeting the team or visit us online at www.velocitydistributing.com” Greenfield concluded.

