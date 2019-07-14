717 Car Audio Celebrated 2nd Anniversary

MOUNTVILLE, PA (07.15.2019) – On Saturday, June 29th, 717 Car Audio celebrated the company’s 2nd Year Anniversary at their new location with contests, prizes, giveaways, food and drink.

This Instagram post was one of the tools 717 utilized to get the word out about their 2nd Anniversary event.

Stephanie Stryjewski, owner and speaking for the 717 team stated “We really had a great day. We feel over 200 people were on hand during the 10 AM to 4 PM event. So many in the crowd were friends and customers. Plus we saw a good number of new faces that came in to check out the action”.

Throughout the day, over 200 customers and friends came out to the event. There were also people stopping in for the first time at 717 Car Audio.

717 Car Audio got the word out about the day’s activities through flier handouts around town plus social media, Facebook and Instagram for the most part. Offers of 50%+ discounts were offered on select speakers, amps and receivers. A special offer on Instagram for attendees was a free T-Shirt for mentioning they saw the offer on the ad. Kicker and Focal T-Shirts found a home with several happy enthusiasts.

“One of the exciting contests was ‘Beat the Jeep.’ My personal Jeep is decked out and meters 143dB with the top off. We had a number of people with Jeeps and other vehicles try… but my Jeep ruled.”

Bikes are big business at 717 Car Audio and several spectacular demos were on display.

The parking lot around the store was spotted with custom cars and customers’ vehicles along with a number of bikes that were loaded with stretch bags and other aftermarket 12volt gear. The 717 Bike really drew eyeballs from folks in the crowd.

717 Wraps and Graphics is a sister company that has been operating for 6 years. Two years ago 717 Car Audio began in business and the two companies began to operate from the same facility.

Jeepers spend big bucks to add audio and accessories to their rides. Several examples where on site in the 717 parking lot.

Stephanie commented “There was such a crossover of potential customers between the wraps and graphics with car audio. We decided to operate the 2 businesses and all has been very good. In fact we are booked out for 2 or 3 weeks on some work”.

See @717wrapsgraphics and @717caraudio on Instagram for more.

