DEI Introduces New Sales Representatives

AVON LAKE, OH, (07.12.2019) – Thermal and acoustic specialist, DEI, is pleased to announce two additions to the company’s inside sales department – Eric Baun and Will Farkas. Hired in late June, Baun and Farkas will work with both existing and new automotive and powersports accounts to grow sales of heat and sound control products in North America. Both report directly to Tom Miller, DEI’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Baun formerly worked as a senior production engineering technician with the Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing division of Thougus Products Company located in Avon Lake, OH. There he was responsible for quoting jobs on customer supplied 2D and 3D CAD models, production scheduling, employee training supervision of the 3D printing department and production of customer parts to print. Prior he was a process technician at Thougus working primarily in plastic injection molding. A motorsports enthusiast, Baun has been involved in Champ Car Endurance racing for the past four seasons and Go-Kart racing regionally this year.

L to R: DEI Inside Sales Representatives Eric Baun and Will Farkas

Farkas formerly worked for Porsche Beachwood (Beachwood, OH) preparing new and used cars for delivery and assisting with inventory. Here he had daily direct contact with customers in their purchase of high end vehicles including exotics and vintage cars. Prior to this position while attending college, he worked for Wandering Washers in Cleveland, OH as an automotive detailer and social media manager where he was successful in increasing business through client networking and social media strategies.

Miller, says, “We are very fortunate at DEI to have employees with a passion for everything automotive from off-road to classics and motorsports which is one reason Will and Eric fits in great with our team. In addition to having a solid background in customer service and sales, we are impressed with their strong work ethic, positive attitude and creative ideas on how to grow sales.”

