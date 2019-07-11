Audio Authority Enhances Sales and Customer Service Teams

Audio Authority is headquartered in this modern facility in Lexington, KY.

LEXINGTON, KY (07.12.2019) – Tom Lovich, President of Audio Authority Corporation of Lexington, Kentucky, announced several changes in the company’s Sales and Service teams to improve client response and technical support.

Lovich commented, “Audio Authority is proud that our team members are continually developing their skills, which enables us to promote our own employees to new roles, as was the case with all of these positions.”

Mitch Thompson has been promoted to Manager of the company’s Sales team. Mitch is a 23-year veteran with Audio Authority and previously served as a Senior Account Manager. Mitch is known in the Consumer Electronics industry for turning his client’s presentation and product demonstration concepts into affordable reality. His customer advocacy, infectious enthusiasm, and determination to produce compelling product presentations have facilitated countless product introductions and brand positionings over the years.

Alex Stanley has been promoted to Account Manager. Alex formerly served as a Customer Service Technician where he earned a reputation for creative solutions and tenacity to solve problems in the field for Audio Authority customers. Alex brings a wealth of knowledge to help our clients better understand how technology solutions can enhance their business operations and reduce costs, including expertise in communication protocols, digital video standards, and HDMI product compatibilities.

Anthony Williams has been promoted to Customer Service Technician, having previously worked in electronics assembly and testing in the factory. Anthony is dedicated to making Audio Authority products meet the customers’ expectations and providing exceptional customer service with a smile.

Audio Authority was established in 1976 and employs about 50 people on their design and manufacturing campus. The company designs and manufactures a wide variety of electronic devices for the consumer electronics trade, commercial intercoms for drive-up banking and pharmacies, and ground power products for general aviation aircraft. Audio Authority’s corporate culture emphasizes the nobility of work as a means of providing value to its customers, its employees, and the community. Learn more about Audio Authority history and products.

