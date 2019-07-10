SiriusXM Adds New Channels, Personalization, and Expanded Video

NEW YORK, NY (07.11.2019) – SiriusXM has announced that 30 million subscribers now have access to the world’s best audio entertainment in more places than ever before. SiriusXM Select subscribers now join SiriusXM All Access, SiriusXM Essential Streaming and SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscribers with unlimited streaming access to the hundreds of SiriusXM music, sports, talk, news and entertainment channels, at no additional cost, outside the car on a phone, at home, and online.

With this new access to streaming, SiriusXM Select customers will also get access to over 100 recently launched Xtra Music Channels curated across genres and eras for any mood, occasion or activity. This coincides with an expanded preview of SiriusXM Video that unlocks more from SiriusXM’s On Demand Archive. Subscribers can see hundreds of videos including in-studio performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and more.

Subscribers to the SiriusXM All Access and SiriusXM Premier Streaming packages will now be able to create their own customized commercial-free music stations within the SiriusXM app. With the launch of these Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, SiriusXM listeners can get a truly unique combination of rich music curation and industry-leading personalization not found in any other audio entertainment service. These Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora will employ Pandora’s unrivaled listener personalization technology, driven by its pioneering Music Genome Project. The Stations will draw from SiriusXM’s vast music library and be served through SiriusXM’s delivery infrastructure.

“We have always been dedicated to delivering our customers great value for their subscriptions, and we have achieved remarkable growth and listener loyalty by delivering unrivaled and exclusive content in an easy-to-use way. These new initiatives represent another tremendous step forward in that effort, and give our customers more value for their money than ever before,” said Jennifer Witz, SiriusXM’s President, Sales, Marketing and Operations. “Tens of millions of SiriusXM Select subscribers now get access to SiriusXM outside the car, and the many benefits of the SiriusXM app, at no additional cost. We are also especially proud that only six months after completing the merger with Pandora, our teams have brought unique music personalization to the SiriusXM app using Pandora’s industry-leading technology for our millions of All Access and Premier Streaming customers.”

For more info on these new features, go to SiriusXM.com/big

