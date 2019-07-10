Oracle Lighting Brings on Robert “Bob” Smith as New National Sales Director

METAIRE, LA, (07.11.2019) – Oracle Lighting is proud to announce that industry veteran Robert “Bob” Smith has joined the company as National Sales Director.

“We are excited to welcome Bob to our dedicated Oracle team, and his leadership of our sales team brings a new perspective to our business,” said Tiffanie Hartenstein, CEO of Oracle Lighting. “We have set ambitious goals for the company this year and for years to come. Coupling his expertise with our focus on innovation, we are certain this partnership will result in higher quality relationships with current and future customers.”

With years of OEM and aftermarket experience, including VisionX, Saleen, Unique Performance Concepts, and Detroit Street Rods, Smith plans to maximize new and existing opportunities for conscious growth and a modernized customer experience.

Robert “Bob” Smith

“I joined Oracle Lighting because I see an opportunity for substantial growth,” Smith said. “The company has already proven to be successful through twenty years of prosperity, and my goal is to provide initial guidance in the area of distribution. There are wholesale channels that have not been fully explored as the primary focus has been on product development and quality assurance. The benchmark for selling in the automotive aftermarket has been raised by companies such as Amazon. The customer experience from purchases made through these channels has changed the expectations regarding service and accessibility, and we need to respond in order to stay current.”

For more information on Oracle Lighting and its full product line, visit www.oraclelights.com, call (800) 407-5776, or email info@oraclelights.com.

