K40 to Offer Product Demos and Training at Dallas KnowledgeFest

ELGIN, IL (07.11.2019) – K40 Electronics announced today that they will be attending KnowledgeFest Dallas on August 9-11 at the Dallas Convention Center. The key objectives on the show floor and for K40’s training sessions are to raise awareness on the profitability of the radar/laser category among mobile electronics retailers along with discussing K40’ unique partnership benefits.

“We value the opportunity to have quality, in person conversations with retailers. This allows us to spend time understanding their business needs, wants, and challenges,” said Rachel Clark, K40’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’ll have ongoing product demos in booth #416, fresh and interactive training classes, and a ‘little something special’ offered only at the Beer & Biz opening night event. KnowledgeFest Dallas attendees will discover the many ways K40 can positively impact their business from the install bay to the bottom line.”

In addition to show floor presentations, K40 will offer two dealer training sessions:

Title: Driver Freedom Brings Grateful Clients and Sky High Profits

Description: In 60 passionately fun minutes, you’ll learn how Radar & Laser Defense keeps your clients protected while supercharging your store revenue. We’ll discuss the problem spirited drivers face today and how to custom tailor the best solution for their budget. From installation tips that save you time, to additional labor opportunities, we’ll demonstrate all the reasons why K40 is the industry’s preferred vendor for four decades running.

Date: Friday, August 9

Time: 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Room: C147

Date: Saturday, August 10

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Room: C154

