DAS Companies Revamps 12-Volt Lineup

PALMYRA, PA (07.10.2019) – DAS Companies, Inc., has announced the promotion of Ian Worrall from Outside Sales Representative to the post of Category Manager for the 12-volt Division at DAS. Ian, a seasoned 12-volt professional, has been working in the industry for 19 years, managing the Mid-Atlantic territory for DAS for over seven years.

Ian Worrall

“The excitement is contagious,” commented Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “This opportunity is hitting at the perfect time for both Ian and DAS. Ian will capitalize on his new position with our new PA warehouse dedicated to 12-volt products, the new VA sales office and our two new sales representatives. We’re giving Ian all the tools he’ll need,” Berfield added.

Tim Small

In addition to Worrall, DAS has added Matt Hazzard to the sales staff in Pennsylvania. Matt will be located in the new sales offices within the new 12-volt warehouse. In Virginia, DAS added an additional sales office which will be manned with another 12-volt veteran, Nick Brown. Brown will work with territory expert Ken Litten to service the VA territory.

Additional moves for 12-volt within the DAS team include Tim Small, a 28 year 12-volt inside sales veteran who will now move to the outside sales team. Tim will manage the Mid-Atlantic region for DAS starting in July.

“Tim brings product experience, systems knowledge, and his relationships from the office to the field which will have an immediate impact for our Dealers,” stated Berfield.

Visit dasinc.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

