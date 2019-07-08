Maxxsonics Promotes Brian Sherman to VP of Product and Marketing

LIBERTYVILLE, IL (07.09.2019) – As Maxxsonics prepares for success in the next decades, Alden Stiefel (CEO of Maxxsonics) has tapped Brian Sherman as one of the company’s future leaders effective immediately.

Stiefel said, “As obsessed techno consumers, we all devour advanced technology; we barely notice as it evolves in our products and our lives. Brian is the perfect team leader to bring these cutting edge technologies into Maxxsonics products in the years to come.”

Brian Sherman, working in his home office.

In his new role Brian will be bring his 30 years of consumer electronics experience to the senior management team, helping guide product vision and marketing strategy across all business units including the company’s OEM efforts. Additionally, Brian will be playing a key role in managing suppliers for all products delivered across all Maxxsonics business segments.

Brian Sherman said, “I am excited to be given this opportunity to grow at Maxxsonics. Our team is the best in the business and to continue to develop alongside these professionals means a great deal to me. We look forward to continuing our growth through many of the new marketing and product initiatives we have in process.”

Mr. Sherman will remain in his offices in Arizona which is tethered to the top secret R&D facility. The Maxxsonics West facility is a key development hub for the aftermarket mobile plus burgeoning growth markets like the RV, UTV and electric vehicle audio experience.

Stiefel concluded, “I have been working with Brian Sherman since 2004, there is no better person in the industry to take this seat.”

Visit www.maxxsonics.com for more.

