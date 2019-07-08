DS18 Introduces a Compact Automatic Battery Charger

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (07.09.2019) – DS18 has introduced the new PWSI50A 50A Automatic Battery Charger which is the perfect solution for keeping a battery charged in any application. This very compact charger measures only 7.6″ x 6.4″ x 2″ so it can be placed virtually anywhere.

Rob Ferro holds a DS18 PWS150A to show the compact size.

The PWS150A can be used to supply power during use or just when needed to maintain a battery when its in storage or not being used for a few weeks. The compact charger puts out a continuous 50A charging at 14.4v so its perfect for AGM and Lithium charging while consuming a mere 750w load when in use.

The PWS150A has 3 different built-in protections to make sure the investment in a high performance battery is safe and ready to go whenever it is needed.

The DS18 PWSI50A Charger can be found at DS18.com for $229.95.

