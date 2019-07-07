MB Sales And Marketing on the Road in California

PORTERVILLE, CA (07.08.2019) – MB Sales and Marketing, with Micah Boren behind the wheel, is an energetic young rep firm on the road in California.
Boren related “I come from an installer/fabricator background for over 19 years. Just over a year ago Bryan McCutchen, at Addictive Audio, gave me the opportunity to represent his brand in California. During that time we have set up over 18 dealers throughout the state. Addictive Audio has become a very profitable go-to line for those dealers.”
Addictive Audio is located in Fresno, CA which makes the product delivery time very fast across the state.
McCutchen commented to 12voltnews.com “Micah brings a lot of energy to the table and relates well with dealers. With his focus on the Addictive Audio we have seen very nice growth in the California market.”
Continuing Boren stated “The first dealer I set up was Lombards Stereo with stores in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria. They had a lineup of name brands but saw the need for a brand that provided more profit opportunity. Profitability is key for all shops.”
David Joy, Lombards Stereo owner, offered to 12voltnews.com “The Addictive Audio brand has performed well for us. In today’s marketplace all dealers face price pressure from the internet. Addictive Audio is working for us and Micah keeps us up to date across the board with everything Addictive Audio.”
Boren concluded “The company slogan is ‘One hit and you are hooked’. The Addictive Audio products perform. When the bass hits we all want more.”
Addictive Audio is celebrating the company’s 20th Anniversary this year.
Visit addictiveaudioinc.com for more.
NOTE: This article came about as 12volt News noticed Instagram posts Micah Boren was making with dealers in his territory.
