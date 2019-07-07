DS18 Introduces New EXL XXB Subwoofer Beasts with Audio Enthusiasts in Mind

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (07.08.2019) – The EXL XXB Subwoofer Series series is brought to you by the most talented engineers in the audio industry. The EXL XXB 12” and 15” subs were designed from the bottom to the top with the audio enthusiast in mind. This is DS18’s second from the top tier subwoofer on the market and rightfully so!

These 12” and 15” beasts handle up to 2000 watts RMS continuous wattage and up to 4000 watts peak power! Each EXL XXB model comes with four-layer spider packs that ensure the cone stays under control and has perfect resonance. The paper cone holds a high excursion rubber surround that has been tested by the DS18 R&D department to its max to ensure maximum excursion without failure. The massive four-layer copper wound coil is an audio enthusiasts best friend when it comes to all the extreme levels of power going to these EXL XXB subwoofers.

The baskets are made by DS18 for DS18 as are most of the parts the innovate electronics company creates. For the customers convenience, these subwoofers come with a recone option so if a EXL XXB sub is ever damaged, the enthusiast can be back out on the road, lanes, or trail in no time.

The EXL XXB subwoofers are the no nonsense approach to having the loudest bass on the block, hands down. “WE LIKE IT LOUD” is the company’s motto for good reason.

Visit DS18.com for more.

