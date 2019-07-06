Enhanced Customs, Largo FL, Wins 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel Number 31

SHREVEPORT, LA (07.06.2019) – On Friday morning, July 5th at 10AM, the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel took a spin for the 31st time. The Spin-To-Win wheel featured prizes from 16 top 12volt brands.

Enhanced Customs in Largo FL was the lucky 12volt retailer winning the 31st spin of 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel.

The 31st 12volt Spin-To-Win landed on the 12volt space on the wheel. The Enhanced Customs slip was drawn from the jar and the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel winner of a $100. C-Note from the 12volt News.

A call to Enhanced Customs and Frank Froelich was not in but we left a message with the news that a $100 C-Note was headed his way. Enhanced Customs is active with posts to social media showing the shop’s great work. A 4th of July post showed a 3-flag holder on a pickup hitch.

Spinning out a new winner each week, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is designed to bring some fun to the industry. 12volt retailers can win cool prizes and top brands receive visibility across the marketplace.

Prizes on the wheel included: Logic speakers, a JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a pair of Memphis M-BUDAir bluetooth wireless earbuds, a SiriusXM SXV300 vehicle tuner, CRUX CCH-01S, Kicker CushBT smart headphones, dB Drive enclosure subwoofer system, AIS add-on CD Player, Quantum Audio powersports amp/speaker combo, a pair of Image Dynamics subwoofers, Sony DSX-A415BT Mechless receiver, DS18 Storm portable speaker, PowerBass XL-50BT Universal Bluetooth controller and AeroLidz LED Light Bar Silencer.

Also in a space on the 12volt Spin-To-Wheel is a $100. gift card for the winning 12volt retailer.

Past winners of the 12volt Spin-To-Win include…Stereo & Video Center-Tyler TX, The Outlaw Garage-Franklin TN, Exotic Sounds-West Palm Beach FL, Endless Possibilities-Aurora IL., Go Auto Sound in Union City NJ, Al&Ed’s South Bay CA, No Limitz Car Audio in Upland CA, Neil’s Specialty-Eureka CA, Sturgess Customs-Lexington SC, Audio By Art-San Antonio TX, SMS Car Audio in Marreo LA and Sweet Wheelz in Mississauga Ontario Canada, Cartronics in Biscayne FL, The CarAudio Shop in St Louis MO, Exotic Sounds in West Palm Beach FL, High North Customs in Grand Prairie Alberta Canada and AMS Audio in Bakersfield CA, Team QRT in Abbeyville LA and California Sound in Fontana CA and Jackie Cooper Electronics, Oklahoma City OK, MARS Audio-Orlando FL, All American Audio in Nutley NJ, Proline Car Stereo in Brooklyn NY, Custom Shop Miami, Tunes and Tint in Lakeland FL, Mobile Concepts Inc in Mokena IL, Seismic Auto Sound in Concord CA, Brooklyn Car Audio in Brooklyn NY and Audio Solutions in Florence MS. Congratulations to all.

Let’s have some fun. The next spin is Friday, July 12th. Want to enter for future spins? It’s easy – when making an Instagram post include the hashtag #12voltspin. A slip for your company will be added to the slips in the jar.

With 18 chances to WIN, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is ready to shower a lucky weekly winner with one of the cool prizes.

Stay tuned to 12voltnews.com on the web and @12voltnews on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for 12volt Spin-To-Win winner announcements every Friday!









