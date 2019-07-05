SEMA Prepares Five Custom Student Jeep Builds for Auction

DIAMOND BAR, CA (07.05.2019) – SEMA is preparing for five unique Jeep Wranglers to be available for purchase via auction on BringaTrailer.com beginning July 15, 2019, in what is being referred to as “SEMA Week of Customs.” As part of SEMA’s High School Vehicle Build Program, each vehicle was customized by high school students working with industry volunteers and manufacturers. Sales from the vehicles will be used to fund future student projects, thereby creating a sustainable and growing program that provides students with real-world, hands-on educational experiences.

The five builds were funded in part from money raised from a pilot program the previous year. The program which debuted in the 2017-2018 school year included one vehicle that sold for more than $56,000. The proceeds were used to successfully expand the program to include five high schools in 2018-2019.

“We didn’t know what to expect during our first year,” said Zane Clark, SEMA Senior Director of Education. “But we’re encouraged and excited that we were able to expand and grow the program. We’re anxious and hoping that the community will see the positive results that came from the pilot program, and that they will come out and support the program again this year.”

Supporters will be able to bid on the vehicles beginning July 15 through bringatrailer.com. One vehicle will be released each day for five consecutive days, and will be available for bidding for seven days following its launch date. Proceeds from the vehicles will be reinvested into the program.

Details for the vehicles and auctions are:



July 15: 2005 Jeep Wrangler customized by the Santa Fe Early College Opportunities (ECO) in Santa Fe, NM. Vehicle features a vented hood, trail doors, a 3/5” suspension kit with a 5” stretch from Rock Krawler Suspension and a full body repaint.



July 16: 2004 Jeep Wrangler customized by the Comstock High School auto shop in Kalamazoo, MI. The only Jeep in the program with a hard top, this vehicle includes a roof rack form Just Jeep ‘N Stuff, LED headlights, full carpet replacement, bumpers, tire carrier and rock sliders from JcrOffroad, 4” Skyjacker suspension kit and a fresh coat of paint.



July 17: 2002 Jeep Wrangler customized by C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge, VI. Features include a frame-off restoration with a painted chassis, extensive under-hood improvements, full body repaint, new windshield from Safelite, front door weatherstrip from Steele Rubber Products, new hood from LQK/Keystone and a Rancho Suspension 3.5” short arm suspension kit.



July 18: 1997 Jeep Wrangler customized by Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in Santa Ynez, CA. Vehicle includes 37” Atturo Off-Road Tires with Black Rock Wheels, Rugged Ridges products, T-REX grille, Superlift Suspension 4” lift kit and LLumar window tint.



July 19: 2004 Jeep Wrangler customized by R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton, TX. Vehicle features winch and front bumper donated by Collins Bro’s Jeep, as well as custom seat belts from Seatbelt Planet, wheels from Rolling Big Power, and a trail rocker from Painless Performance.



For more details about the program and the vehicles, visit www.sema.org/student-builds or contact SEMA Youth Engagement Programs Manager Katie Hurst at katieh@sema.org

